Japan beat Brazil 3-2 in friendly tournament in Singapore
This was also only Japan's second victory over Brazil in 16 matches.
SINGAPORE: Japan beat five-time World Cup champions Brazil 3-2 in dramatic fashion at the National Stadium on Saturday (Nov 14) as the two nations met as part of the Mizuho Blue Challenge.
The win gave Japan a measure of revenge after Brazil beat the Samurai Blue 2-1 in their last encounter at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Saturday's win also marked Japan's second victory over Brazil in 16 meetings.
Japan struck twice in five first-half minutes before Brazil pulled a goal back to make it 2-1 at the end of the first half. Two more goals - one from each side in the second half - sealed Japan's 3-2 triumph.
Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu named a squad featuring mainly European-based players for this round of international friendlies, including Aston Villa's Zion Suzuki, Real Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo and Bayern Munich's Hiroki Ito, all of whom started the match.
Brazil, meanwhile, rested or did not call up several regular players, though they still boasted plenty of star power. Players like Alisson, Ederson, captain Marquinhos and Gabriel Martinelli were not in the squad.
Coach Carlo Ancelotti did, however, include heavyweights such as Barcelona's Raphinha, Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr and Arsenal duo Gabriel and Bruno Guimaraes in his starting line-up.
The first real chance of the match came in the sixth minute when Estevao cut in from the right wing onto his left foot and tried to curl a shot into the bottom corner, but the ball went wide of Suzuki's post.
Kubo broke the deadlock in the 15th minute after being put through on goal, his left-foot shot beating goalkeeper Pedro Morisco at his near post.
Daizen Maeda almost doubled Japan's lead in the 17th minute, but the Japanese forward saw his effort saved after breaking through before putting his own rebound wide.
Japan did get their second goal in the 19th minute, doubling their lead. Defender Shuto Nakano's cross from the right found winger Keito Nakamura in the box, who slotted the ball past Pedro to make it 2-0 and stun the Samba Boys.
Vinicius Jr halved the deficit in the 33rd minute as his long-range shot from outside the box flew past Suzuki into the top right corner. Just moments before this, Suzuki made a big save to deny Estevao when the winger was clear on goal.
Brazil's coach Ancelotti grew animated on the touchline when his side was denied a penalty in the 43rd minute after Raphinha appeared to be pushed in the box, as the half ended 2-1 in Japan's favour.
The first piece of action in the second half was from Brazil, with Raphinha's shot in the box well saved by Suzuki.
Both teams pushed for another goal after the break, but clear-cut chances were few and far between.
That was until Vinicius Jr unleashed another long-range shot to bring the game level in the 75th minute. The Real Madrid forward curled the ball in from the left wing as it bounced off the post and into the net.
Both teams also made a raft of substitutions throughout the contest as the likes of Brazil's Endrick and Japan's Takumi Minamino entered the field of play.
Endrick's strike in the 79th minute hit the bar but Japan would get the victory as Tatsuhiro Sakamoto scored the winner in injury time after a deflected shot dropped to him and he lobbed it over the Brazilian goalkeeper to secure the win.
Ancelotti and Raphinha - who had already been substituted - were issued red cards by the Singaporean referee in the aftermath of that goal. The Brazilian bench had protested for what they felt was a foul in the build-up to Japan's goal.
Some members of the Brazil team also tried to confront the match officials after the final whistle.
The fixture is part of the Mizuho Blue Challenge, a four-nation international football showcase also featuring Singapore and Paraguay. The match between Singapore and Paraguay on Friday ended 4-1 in favour of the South Americans.
Japan will next face Paraguay on Nov 17, while Brazil will take on Singapore on the same day.