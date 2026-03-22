Japan coach hails Nadeshiko character, Hamano after Asian Cup triumph

SYDNEY, March 22 : Japan steamrollered their way through five matches to get to the Women's Asian Cup final but, according to coach Nils Nielsen, were forced to show their adaptability and character to get past Australia and seal the title on Saturday.

The Nadeshiko, who had scored 28 goals and conceded one on their way to the title-decider, took an early lead through Maika Hamano's fine strike but were on the back foot for large parts of the second half as Australia looked for an equaliser.

Ultimately, they held on to disappoint the vast majority of the record crowd of 74,357 at Stadium Australia and confirmed their status as the Asian powerhouse with a third title in the last four editions of the tournament.

"I'm very lucky to be working with players that are that good," Dane Nielsen told reporters.

"Japan can be an inspiration for many in some ways. We can find a style that fits our players because they are talented.

"We couldn't find our own rhythm but the character of the players, the way they never stop playing, makes us 10-20 per cent better.

"It's nice to be good, it's nice to be charming but if you don't win the tournament, it doesn't count. We didn't play as well as we could have but they still made it count."

Nielsen believes 21-year-old Hamano is poised to join her Chelsea clubmate Sam Kerr, a loser in Australian colours on Saturday, as one of the stars of the global women's game.

"She played a brilliant game again," he added. "And just make sure you know her name, because she's going to be maybe just as big as the Australians at some point. She's really a talented youngster that is on the way towards the stars, and it was a big step today."

Australia coach Joe Montemurro rued his team's lack of a cutting edge up front but thought the way they played in the final augured well for next year's World Cup in Brazil.

"I've got 26 warriors out there that for 21 days have been absolutely fantastic," he said.

"They've understood our game plan. They've understood our approach. Sometimes, things fall for you. Sometimes they don't. But I think for us, this has been an excellent journey.

"Tonight was a real testament for me personally, because some of the things we're trying to instil happened tonight against probably one of the best teams in the world."