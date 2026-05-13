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Japan coach Jones handed six-week ban for verbal abuse of match officials
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Japan coach Jones handed six-week ban for verbal abuse of match officials

Japan coach Jones handed six-week ban for verbal abuse of match officials

Rugby Union - Autumn Internationals - Wales v Japan - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - November 15, 2025 Japan head coach Eddie Jones before the match Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

13 May 2026 10:35PM
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May 13 : Japan head coach Eddie Jones has been suspended for six weeks and handed a salary reduction after incidents of verbal abuse directed at local match officials during their Under-23 tour of Australia last month, the country's governing body for rugby union (JRFU) said on Wednesday.

Following an independent disciplinary process, the 66-year-old Australian - a former England and Australia coach - accepted the decision. His suspension runs from April 24 to June 5.

Jones will be barred from attending or taking part in four matches, including Japan's Nations Championship opener against Italy in Tokyo on July 4.

"Some inappropriate remarks that I made caused discomfort to local match officials and other related parties," Jones said in a statement.

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"I would like to offer my sincere apologies to everyone involved. I deeply regret my behaviour and words and will make every effort to ensure that this doesn't happen again."

Jones returned as Japan head coach in January 2024, having previously led the Brave Blossoms from 2012 to 2015.

Source: Reuters
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