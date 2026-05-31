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Japan defeat Iceland in World Cup send-off through late Ogawa header
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Japan defeat Iceland in World Cup send-off through late Ogawa header

Japan defeat Iceland in World Cup send-off through late Ogawa header
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Japan v Iceland - National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - May 31, 2026 Japan's Koki Ogawa celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japan defeat Iceland in World Cup send-off through late Ogawa header
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Japan v Iceland - National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - May 31, 2026 Japan's Wataru Endo in action with Iceland's Brynjolfur Willumsson REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japan defeat Iceland in World Cup send-off through late Ogawa header
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Japan v Iceland - National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - May 31, 2026 Japan's Koki Ogawa celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Issei Kato
31 May 2026 08:49PM
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May 31 : Japan eked out a late 1-0 win over Iceland in Tokyo on Sunday through Koki Ogawa's 87th-minute header as Hajime Moriyasu's side closed out their home-based preparations for the World Cup with a barely deserved victory.

Ogawa was one of 11 substitutions made by Moriyasu in a match that had the mood of a testimonial with Maya Yoshida granted a final appearance for the Samurai Blue almost four years after his previous game for Japan.

The 37-year-old left the pitch to a guard of honour in the 13th minute and passed the captain's armband to Wataru Endo, the Liverpool man returning to the line-up after several months on the sidelines in an injury-affected season.

Yoshida had started in a backline that featured Takehiro Tomiyasu for the first time in almost two years, the former Arsenal defender continuing to build his fitness towards Japan's World Cup opener against the Netherlands on June 14.

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The Japanese threatened in the early exchanges, with Keito Nakamura sliding his attempt from the left across the face of the Iceland goal.

But Logi Tomasson almost caught the hosts out in the 30th minute when he swept a first-time left-foot shot towards goal from 25 yards out only for the ball to bend away from Zion Suzuki's left post.

Takefusa Kubo's long-range attempt was gathered by Hakon Valdimarsson, who soon after tipped Keito Nakamura's header over the bar as Japan pressed for the opener.

Suzuki threw himself to his right to keep out Dagur Dan Thorhallsson's attempt late in the half while Valdimarsson gathered Tomiyasu's strike at the second attempt in stoppage time.

Ko Itakura was denied by Valdimarsson six minutes after the restart and Ogawa bent his 62nd-minute effort wide of the post with Japan labouring to find a way through the Icelandic defence.

With three minutes remaining Ogawa pounced, nodding Yukinari Sugawara's cross from the right beyond Valdimarsson, beating the goalkeeper via the inside of the post.

Japan will be appearing at their eighth consecutive World Cup and will face the Netherlands, Tunisia and Sweden in the group phase.

Source: Reuters
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