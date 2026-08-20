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Japan's Miura, 59, becomes oldest scorer in Emperor's Cup history
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Japan's Miura, 59, becomes oldest scorer in Emperor's Cup history

Japan's Miura, 59, becomes oldest scorer in Emperor's Cup history
Japan's soccer player Kazuyoshi Miura, 58, known as 'King Kazu', poses for a photograph during his first news conference after joining Fukushima United in the J-League third division in Tokyo, Japan January 9, 2026, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS
Japan's Miura, 59, becomes oldest scorer in Emperor's Cup history
Yokohama FC's Japanese striker Kazuyoshi Miura, oldest footballer to score competitive goal, takes part in a training session in Yokohama, Japan, March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
20 Aug 2026 02:08PM (Updated: 20 Aug 2026 02:13PM)
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Aug 20 : Former Japan international Kazuyoshi Miura became the oldest scorer in Emperor's Cup history on Wednesday when the 59-year-old netted two penalties in Fukushima United's 7-0 victory over amateur side Oyama Soccer Club.

At 59 years, 5 months and 24 days, Miura surpassed the record held by former Japan midfielder Shinji Ono, who was 41 when he scored in the competition.

Miura, nicknamed 'King Kazu' and now in his 42nd season as a professional, had scored his first competitive goal in nearly four years in the qualifying rounds of the tournament last month.

The veteran forward opened the scoring from the spot in the 12th minute of Wednesday's first-round match and added a second penalty 10 minutes into the second half before being substituted three minutes later.

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"You never know when it might be your turn," he told reporters. "That's why I practise them all the time. I'm glad it paid off."

Miura began his professional career in Brazil in 1986 and has since played in Italy, Croatia, Australia and Portugal.

The striker scored 55 goals in 89 appearances for Japan and joined third-division club Fukushima from Yokohama FC earlier this year.

Source: Reuters
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