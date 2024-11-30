Badminton: Singapore's Jason Teh advances to final of India tournament, inches closer to first major singles title
The world number 39 upset India's Priyanshu Rajawat 21-13, 21-19 to advance to his second men's singles final in as many months.
SINGAPORE: Singapore's Jason Teh is one win from his first major title after beating India's Priyanshu Rajawat in the men's singles semi-finals of the Syed Modi International on Saturday (Nov 30).
At the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium in Lucknow, the Singaporean, ranked 39, upset world number 34 Rajawat 21-13, 21-19 to advance to his second men's singles final in two months.
This is Teh's second career victory in two encounters with the Indian player.
The 24-year-old will face either India's Lakshya Sen or Japan's Shogo Ogawa in the final of the BWF Super 300 event on Sunday. Sen is ranked 14th in the world while Ogawa is 68th.
Having started the year 61st in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) men's singles rankings, Teh has now made two semi-finals and reached five finals this year, propelling him up the standings.
He reached a career high rank of 37 earlier this month.
He is the second-highest world-ranked men's singles player in Singapore, behind compatriot Loh Kean Yew, who is 12th.