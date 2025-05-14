Jaw fracture probably ends Suaalii's Super Rugby season

SYDNEY :Wallabies back Joseph Suaalii has almost certainly played his last Super Rugby match of the season for the New South Wales Waratahs after a scan revealed a jaw fracture that will require reinforcement surgery and sideline him for at least four weeks.

The high-profile signing from rugby league was always going to miss this Friday's clash with the Canterbury Crusaders after sustaining a concussion last week but medical checks also revealed the "small, undisplaced fracture".

"This is unfortunate for us and especially for Joseph. We wish him all the best in his recovery and return to full health," Waratahs coach Dan McKellar said in a news release.

"We will do all we can to facilitate his recovery in consultation with Rugby Australia to have him in the best shape possible for his availability for the Wallabies."

With the Waratahs having only three more regular season games and looking unlikely to make the playoffs, Suaalii has only a miniscule chance of suiting up again in Super Rugby this season.

The powerful 21-year-old was impressive when he did play for the Waratahs this year but also missed four matches early in the season because of a toe injury.

The injury news was also a blow to Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt ahead of the British & Irish Lions series in July and August.

"I'm keen to see him keep playing, I think that he's missed a few games already this season, he hasn't had that many games anyway," Schmidt told reporters on Monday.

"For Joseph, I think it's important that he just keeps playing when he's fit and available to play, I think he probably will miss this game against the Crusaders but all going well, he'll hopefully be back for the next one."