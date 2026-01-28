Joelinton ruled out of Newcastle's clash with PSG

PARIS, Jan 27 : Newcastle United will be without midfielder Joelinton for Wednesday's crunch clash at Paris St Germain in the Champions League but captain Bruno Guimaraes could still make it, manager Eddie Howe said on Tuesday.

Brazilian Joelinton went off in the second half of Newcastle's 2-0 defeat by Aston Villa on Sunday with a groin injury and has not travelled to the French capital.

"Joe won't make the game. He has had a scan. We don't think it's a bad injury," Howe told reporters at the Parc des Princes. "But we think he will be out for a few weeks. He will miss a few games.

"Our other Brazilian, Bruno, is with us, and we will know more in the next few hours."

Guimaraes missed the Villa game with an ankle injury but was expected to train with the squad later on Tuesday.

"We'll know more in the next few hours," Howe said.

Reigning champions PSG and Newcastle are sixth and seventh in the table with victory for either guaranteeing a top-eight finish and an automatic place in the last 16.

Whoever loses would most likely drop into the playoffs while a draw would leave them depending on other results.

Newcastle drew 1-1 away to PSG two seasons ago with Kylian Mbappe equalising with a controversial penalty in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

"We have to try and enjoy every moment; they are so precious. We want to enjoy it, experience all the highs and lows it brings," Howe said of the clash.

"We are all determined to do as well as we can, this will be a great game for us tomorrow. We want to win. We are conditioned to be that way."

Newcastle were delayed arriving on Tuesday after Storm Chandra impacted flights.

"Journey over was fine. It was just the wait before. We were waiting on the tarmac. The alternative option was to stay in Newcastle and fly tomorrow," Howe said.