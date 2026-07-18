Josh Kerr breaks long-standing world mile record

LONDON, July 18 - Josh Kerr shattered the 27-year-old world mile record at London Stadium on Saturday as he made Project 222 a reality.

The 28-year-old Briton, roared on by a capacity 60,000 crowd at the London Diamond League meeting, ran a time of three minutes 42.68 seconds to break Hicham El Guerrouj's long-standing mark by 0.45 seconds.

He had targeted a 222-second race, and he pulled it off to become the sixth British athlete in history to hold the record for the distance.

El Guerrouj set his world record in 1999 when British record holder Kerr was only 1 year old.

The 2023 world 1,500m champion announced in March that his intention was to break the Moroccan’s record and he framed a training regime which included 222-second-long recovery ice baths to help make it a reality.

Kerr, who was presented with a cheque for $50,000 for breaking the record, shaved almost three seconds off his own personal best.