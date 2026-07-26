Joshua bounces back to secure knockout win over Prenga

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, July 25 : Former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua survived a first-round onslaught before knocking out Albanian Kristian Prenga to clear the path for his long-awaited showdown with fellow Briton Tyson Fury.

Fighting for the first time since two of his best friends died in a car crash in Nigeria in December in which he was injured, the 36-year-old Joshua was floored by a thunderous right uppercut within the opening 30 seconds, and he took another count late in the first round.

Joshua made it to the bell and came out all guns blazing in the second round, unleashing huge right hands of his own to knock Prenga into the ropes, and the Albanian could not recover as the fight was ended by the referee.

Fury beat ​Mariusz Wach in Thailand on Friday in a fight that was not broadcast live on television, with the 46-year-old Pole retiring on his stool before the eighth round.

Joshua's victory cleared the way for a bout between the two Britons that has been agreed for later this year.