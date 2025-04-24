Jovic and Reijnders fire Milan into Coppa Italia final with victory over Inter

MILAN :Goals from Luka Jovic and Tijjani Reijnders helped AC Milan to outclass city rivals Inter Milan 3-0 on Wednesday and seal a 4-1 aggregate triumph to reach the Coppa Italia final.

Inter earned a 1-1 draw against Milan in the first leg of their semi-final but they could not stop an aggressive Milan from dominating the match on Wednesday.

Milan struck with their first real chance nine minutes before the break, as Alex Jimenez whipped in a cross for Jovic to nod home.

The Serbian sent half of San Siro into raptures just four minutes after the restart, doubling Milan’s lead after a corner found its way to the far post, where Jovic battled to force it in.

The humiliation of Inter was complete five minutes before stoppage time when Reijnders was played free inside the box and easily slotted Milan's third from an acute angle.

Bologna will defend a 3-0 led from the first leg when they host Empoli on Thursday to decide who Milan will face in the final on May 14 at Stadio Olimpico.