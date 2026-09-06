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Jovic puts friendship with Eala on hold to win three-hour battle at US Open
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Jovic puts friendship with Eala on hold to win three-hour battle at US Open

Jovic puts friendship with Eala on hold to win three-hour battle at US Open
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 5, 2026 Iva Jovic of the U.S. celebrates winning her third round match against Philippines' Alexandra Eala IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Robert Deutsch
Jovic puts friendship with Eala on hold to win three-hour battle at US Open
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 5, 2026 Iva Jovic of the U.S. in action during her third round match against Philippines' Alexandra Eala REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Jovic puts friendship with Eala on hold to win three-hour battle at US Open
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 5, 2026 Iva Jovic of the U.S. in action during her third round match against Philippines' Alexandra Eala REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Jovic puts friendship with Eala on hold to win three-hour battle at US Open
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 5, 2026 Iva Jovic of the U.S. in action during her third round match against Philippines' Alexandra Eala IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Robert Deutsch
Jovic puts friendship with Eala on hold to win three-hour battle at US Open
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 5, 2026 Iva Jovic of the U.S. in action during her third round match against Philippines' Alexandra Eala IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Robert Deutsch
06 Sep 2026 10:56AM
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NEW YORK, Sept 5 : Home hope Iva Jovic and Alexandra Eala of the Philippines put their friendship aside for three hours at the U.S. Open on Saturday before the 18-year-old American prevailed 7-5 3-6 7-5 at Arthur Ashe stadium to reach the fourth round.

The two rising stars and close friends had already shared the court in New York during Fan Week when they teamed up with their fathers for a light-hearted doubles hit.

There was little room for sentiment once the match began on Saturday, however.

Jovic edged a tight opening set but Eala responded in the second, the 21-year-old raising her level to force a decider.

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The final set again featured momentum swings before Jovic closed out the victory to extend her record against Eala to 3-0.

Jovic's victory was a welcome bright spot on a difficult day for American tennis, with Taylor Fritz, Madison Keys and Amanda Anisimova among the home players eliminated.

Jovic, ranked a career-high 14th, had never gone beyond the second round in two previous U.S. Open appearances.

Her victory sets up an all-American fourth-round clash with fourth seed Coco Gauff, who advanced earlier on Saturday by beating Spain's Cristina Bucsa.

Source: Reuters
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