Juventus, AC Milan win as Frosinone fairytale run continues

Sept 20 : Goals in either half from Francisco Conceicao and Bremer earned Juventus a 2-0 home Serie A win over Atalanta on Sunday, while AC Milan thumped Lecce 3-0, Frosinone continued their dream start to the new campaign and Napoli were held in Florence.

Juventus are seventh in the table following a third win of the season that leaves them on 10 points, while for Atalanta it was a third defeat of the campaign already as they languish in 11th with six points.

Conceicao's first-time shot from 10-yards on 28 minutes gave Juve the lead, before Bremer's header from a corner doubled that advantage deep into the second half.

Christian Pulisic scored a superb opener for Milan with a deft touch with his right foot and a finish with his left.

Adrien Rabiot doubled the lead just past the hour-mark, before substitute Diego Moreira added another in a comprehensive home win over Lecce.

Milan climb to fifth place with 11 points from their five games, two points behind leaders Roma, while Lecce drop to 12th.

Billy Gilmour scored his first Serie A goal for over a year but Napoli could only manage a 1-1 draw with Fiorentina.

The home side hit the woodwork twice early on as Arthur Atta and Nicolo Fagioli were both denied by the frame of the goal.

Luck deserted both sides as Mathias Olivera also hit the post for Napoli, before Gilmour's volley from a corner handed the Naples club the 1-0 halftime lead.

But six minutes after the restart, Alex Jimenez’s speculative effort from range took a deflection and ended up in the back of the net.

Napoli have seven points from their five games and lie in ninth, while Fiorentina have four points from the same number of games and are in 17th.

Goals from Giacomo Calo, with a wicked deflection, and Giorgi Kvernadze helped Frosinone continue their excellent start to the new season with a 2-0 win over Como.

The victory moves Frosinone up to sixth in the table with 10 points from their five matches. Como, who suffered a first defeat of the campaign, have the same number of points but are in eighth.

"I had no doubt that it was a high-level match, beautiful to watch and enjoy," Frosinone coach Massimiliano Alvini said.

"The result could not have been predicted but I am happy for those who came to the stadium. It was a strong performance against a strong opponent."

Pontus Almqvist scored the winner 10 minutes from the end as Parma earned a first win of the Serie A season with a 2-1 home success against second-bottom Genoa.

David Romero gave Parma the first-half lead but they were pegged back when Milutin Osmajic equalised for Genoa.