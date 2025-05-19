Juventus beat Udinese to boost Champions League qualification hopes

Juventus consolidated their hold on fourth spot in Serie A with a 2-0 win at home to Udinese on Sunday, keeping the hosts on track to secure Champions League football for next season.

The home side had the better of the first half but were unable to find an opener, with Randal Kolo Muani having a chipped effort saved and a Nicolas Gonzalez shot from distance was pushed onto the post by Udinese keeper Maduka Okoye.

Gonzalez put Juventus in front in the 61st minute, collecting a pass in the box from Kenan Yildiz and rifling his shot into the top corner, and Yildiz was the provider for Dusan Vlahovic to secure the win two minutes from time.

Igor Tudor's side go to relegation battlers Venezia on the final day of the season.

Juventus moved to 67 points, one ahead of AS Roma who beat AC Milan 3-1, with Lazio a point further behind after they held Inter Milan to a 2-2 draw.

Roma took the lead at the Stadio Olimpico from a corner kick in the third minute with Gianluca Mancini heading home and Milan were down to 10 men midway through the opening half when Santiago Gimenez was punished for an elbow on Mancini.

The hosts failed to make the most of their numerical advantage and Milan levelled six minutes from the break, with Joao Felix guiding his effort into the net after Mile Svilar had saved from Alex Jimenez.

Roma were back in front in the 58th minute, Leandro Paredes scoring direct from a free kick, the ball beating keeper Mike Maignan at his near post and Bryan Cristante netted from outside the area three minutes from time to wrap up the win.

Claudio Ranieri was emotional before the game, his last in charge of Roma at the Olimpico as the home crowd paid tribute to him with a choreographed display, and takes his side to Torino on the last day, hoping to overtake Juventus in the table.

That loss leaves Milan ninth in the table on 60 points and out of the hunt for a European place, which looks likely to spell the end of manager Sergio Conceicao's time in charge when the season ends.

Bologna, fresh from their Coppa Italia success, are out of the Champions League race after their 3-2 loss at Fiorentina left them eighth in the standings on 62 points.