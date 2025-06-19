Logo
Juventus heading in right direction, Tudor says after statement win
Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Group G - Al Ain v Juventus - Audi Field, Washington, D.C., U.S. - June 18, 2025 Juventus' Federico Gatti in action with Al Ain's Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Group G - Al Ain v Juventus - Audi Field, Washington, D.C., U.S. - June 18, 2025 Al Ain's Rui Patricio in action REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Group G - Al Ain v Juventus - Audi Field, Washington, D.C., U.S. - June 18, 2025 Al Ain's Facundo Zabala in action with Juventus' Teun Koopmeiners REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Jun 18, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Juventus FC midfielder Douglas Luiz (26) shoots the ball during the second half against Al Ain FC during a group stage match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Hannah Foslien-Imagn Images
19 Jun 2025
WASHINGTON :Juventus coach Igor Tudor thought his team were heading in the right direction after playing some brilliant football to beat Emirati side Al-Ain 5-0 in their Club World Cup opener on Wednesday.

Tudor took over from Thiago Motta in March in the midst of a disappointing campaign after Juve had exited all cup competitions. He helped the club finish fourth in Serie A to secure a return to the Champions League next year.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT:

Juventus are one of the biggest clubs in the world with expectations of success every season but won the last of their 36 Serie A titles in 2020.

They are also without a major international trophy for over two decades and the revamped Club World Cup gives them an opportunity to change that.

Club management have thrown their weight behind Tudor to lead the team's revival, with the coach extending his contract until 2028 earlier this month.

KEY QUOTES:

Juventus coach Tudor: "I felt like the team really cared about this match, they were really motivated. They were on their mettle. They have that desire.

"There was lovely energy between the players that desire to work hard for one another, to run for one another. I felt that really came through, and I think the players felt that among themselves too.

"We are going in the right direction. There's always things you need to improve upon... a team is a living being, it's never the same from one day to the next."

Source: Reuters
