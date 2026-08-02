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Juventus sign young Bosnian winger Alajbegovic
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Juventus sign young Bosnian winger Alajbegovic

Juventus sign young Bosnian winger Alajbegovic

Jul 1, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Bosnia and Herzegovina forward Kerim Alajbegovic (19) during a Round of 32 match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against the United States of America at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

02 Aug 2026 11:28PM
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Aug 2 : Juventus have signed Bosnia and Herzegovina winger Kerim Alajbegovic from Bayer Leverkusen for 30 million euros ($34.6 million), the Serie A club said on Sunday.

The 18-year-old Alajbegovic, who spent last season at RB Salzburg and scored 13 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions, has signed a five-year contract with Juve.

He scored in Bosnia's penalty shootout wins over Wales and Italy in the World Cup playoffs and netted the opening goal in the 3-1 victory over Qatar that sent them through to the knockout stages for the first time, where they lost 2-0 to co-hosts the United States.

Alajbegovic, born in Germany, joined Salzburg from Leverkusen, where he had been with the youth academy since 2021, before the German club re-signed him on a five-year contract.

($1 = 0.8675 euros)

Source: Reuters
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