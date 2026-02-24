Juventus swings to first-half loss of 2.5 million euros

Feb 23 : Italian soccer club Juventus swung to a 2.5 million euro ($2.95 million) net loss in the first half of its fiscal year, compared with a 16.9 million euro profit a year earlier, as broadcasting and ticketing revenue softened.

The club said on Monday it expects the net result and operating cash flow to be negative for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2026. Juventus' fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30.

Revenue at the Turin-based club fell almost 11 per cent to 260.6 million euros between July and December last year, pressured by weaker broadcasting and ticketing revenue and lower players' registration‑rights income, only partly offset by stronger sponsorships.

After having dominated the Italian soccer landscape for nearly a decade until 2020, Juventus was hit by an accounting scandal linked to player trading and salary payments, eventually resulting in a ban from European competitions in the 2023-2024 season.

In October, the club appointed former Italy manager Luciano Spalletti as head coach until the end of the season.

($1 = 0.8477 euros)