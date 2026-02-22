Kane double sends Bayern nine points clear after late Frankfurt scare

Feb 21 : Harry Kane struck his eighth brace of the season as Bayern Munich beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 on Saturday to stretch their lead at the top of the Bundesliga to nine points over Borussia Dortmund.

The holders are on 60 points, with Dortmund, who have a game in hand and face RB Leipzig later on Saturday, trailing in second place.

Bayern made their intentions clear early on. In the 16th minute Aleksandar Pavlovic fired in a volley from the edge of the box after a rebound, his effort slipping through the grasp of Frankfurt goalkeeper Kaua Santos and nestling just inside the bottom left corner.

Kane doubled the advantage four minutes later. Michael Olise swung in a corner to the near post, where a flick by Josip Stanisic sent the ball into the six-yard box and Kane ghosted between defenders to nod home.

The match slowed down under Munich’s heavy rain and Frankfurt had their chance to respond but Jonathan Burkardt struck the post from close range before Kane delivered another blow in the 68th minute.

After a defensive error as the visitors tried to play out from the back, the England captain seized possession on the edge of the area, turned sharply and curled a shot inside the left post for his second of the afternoon.

The double highlighted Kane's rich vein of form — nine goals in six consecutive matches in all competitions — and lifted his league tally to 28 and 43 overall this season.

Bayern, however, allowed Frankfurt a route back into the match. In the 75th minute Kane conceded a penalty after catching Oscar Hojlund's foot attempting to clear a corner. Burkardt blasted the spot-kick past 22-year-old goalkeeper Jonas Urbig, who started in place of the injured Manuel Neuer.

Frankfurt closed to within one goal in the 86th minute when a costly mix-up between Joshua Kimmich, Kim Min-Jae and Urbig under pressure gifted possession to Arnaud Kalimuendo, who tapped into an empty net.

Bayern held on to secure the points and tighten their grip on top spot with their 19th win in 23 league games this season.