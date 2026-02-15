Kane hits 500 career goals as Bayern ease past Werder

Feb 14 : Harry Kane reached a remarkable 500 senior career goals as Bayern Munich swept to a 3-0 win at Werder Bremen on Saturday, tightening their grip on top spot in the Bundesliga.

The England captain struck twice inside three first-half minutes to take his league tally to 26 and 41 in all competitions this season.

Kane, who converted two spot-kicks in last week's 5-1 win over Hoffenheim and another in the German Cup victory against RB Leipzig, made it three successive matches with a penalty when he calmly dispatched his effort in the 22nd minute.

The award came after Lennart Karl's dazzling run into the area ended when Senne Lynen clipped him, a decision the referee overturned after consulting the pitchside VAR monitor.

Kane fired his penalty inside the left post and, three minutes later, scored again.

With Werder Bremen attempting to play out from the back, Leon Goretzka won possession high up the pitch and fed Luis Diaz, who squared for Kane to drill a low effort from the edge of the box into the bottom right corner.

The double not only underlined Kane's prolific form — seven goals across five consecutive matches — but also brought up a personal landmark, with 100 of his 500 career goals coming from the spot.

Coach Vincent Kompany replaced Manuel Neuer at Halftime with 22-year-old goalkeeper Jonas Urbig as a precaution after the keeper felt a minor injury and he had a scare when Marco Grull's header rattled the crossbar soon after the restart.

Bayern wrapped up the points in the 70th minute with a slick move as Jamal Musiala combined with Alphonso Davies, whose low cross allowed Goretzka to fire into the top corner.

Bayern moved to 57 points, six clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund.

Werder Bremen, meanwhile, are mired in a 12-match winless league run — the only Bundesliga side without a victory in that spell — and sit 16th with 19 points from 22 games.