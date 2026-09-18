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Kane proud of achievements, not giving too much thought to Ballon d'Or
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Kane proud of achievements, not giving too much thought to Ballon d'Or

Kane proud of achievements, not giving too much thought to Ballon d'Or

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - SV Elversberg v Bayern Munich - Waldstadion an der Kaiserlinde, Spiesen-Elversberg, Germany - September 13, 2026 Bayern Munich's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO.

18 Sep 2026 01:59PM
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Sept 18 : Harry Kane described the 2025-26 campaign as the best season of his life after scoring 73 goals for Bayern Munich and England, and while his performances have made him a leading candidate for the Ballon d'Or he says he is not focused on individual awards.

No English player has won the Ballon d'Or since Michael Owen in 2001 and Kane is up against tough competition with Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe also in the running.

"I’ve never liked talking too much about myself. The only thing I’d say is that last season was incredible, both personally and for the team," Kane told Spanish outlet Marca in an interview published on Friday.

"It was, by far, the best season of my life."

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Kane said he was proud of his tally of 73 goals, which was the highest since Lionel Messi netted a record 82 times in 2011-12 but that it might not be enough to claim the mantle as the world's best player.

"I’m extremely proud of that ... but the Ballon d’Or isn't in my hands. It depends on the people who vote. As far as I’m concerned, last season is in the past. 

"Now I’m focused on this one and I’m looking forward to seeing what else I can achieve."

The winner will be announced at the official awards ceremony on October 26.

Source: Reuters
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