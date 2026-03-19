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Kane reaches 50 Champions League goals as Bayern beat Atalanta to book last eight spot
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Kane reaches 50 Champions League goals as Bayern beat Atalanta to book last eight spot

Kane reaches 50 Champions League goals as Bayern beat Atalanta to book last eight spot
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Bayern Munich v Atalanta - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - March 18, 2026 Bayern Munich's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Michaela Stache
Kane reaches 50 Champions League goals as Bayern beat Atalanta to book last eight spot
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Bayern Munich v Atalanta - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - March 18, 2026 Bayern Munich's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Michaela Stache
Kane reaches 50 Champions League goals as Bayern beat Atalanta to book last eight spot
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Bayern Munich v Atalanta - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - March 18, 2026 Bayern Munich's Harry Kane scores their first goal from the penalty spot after retaking the penalty REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Kane reaches 50 Champions League goals as Bayern beat Atalanta to book last eight spot
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Bayern Munich v Atalanta - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - March 18, 2026 Bayern Munich's Luis Diaz scores their fourth goal REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Kane reaches 50 Champions League goals as Bayern beat Atalanta to book last eight spot
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Bayern Munich v Atalanta - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - March 18, 2026 Bayern Munich's Luis Diaz scores their fourth goal REUTERS/Michaela Stache
19 Mar 2026 06:06AM
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MUNICH, Germany, March 18 : Forward Harry Kane scored twice as Bayern Munich crushed Atalanta 4-1 on Wednesday, for an aggregate 10-2 demolition, to reach the Champions League last eight.

Kane became the first English player to reach 50 goals in the Champions League and he needed 66 matches, making him the third-fastest to reach the milestone.

The Bavarians, chasing a treble of titles, will next face Real Madrid in a mouth-watering quarter-final between two continental heavyweights who have been European champions a combined 21 times.

With Bayern keeper Jonas Urbig having recovered from last week's concussion just in time, Bayern were on the attack from the start despite carrying a 6-1 advantage from the first leg.

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Kane opened his account with a 25th-minute penalty, which he had to retake after keeper Marco Sportiello had saved his first effort but had moved off the line too early.

The England captain, who is also the leading Bundesliga scorer, then added his 10th Champions League goal of the season nine minutes after the restart when he spectacularly shook off two players, turned and fired in for 2-0.

Teenager Lennart Karl bagged the third goal just two minutes later from a Luis Diaz assist, and Karl returned the favour with a pin-point cross for the Colombian to get on to the scoresheet as well in the 70th. Lazar Samardzic grabbed a late consolation goal for the Italians.

Source: Reuters
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