Kartal returns to Fenerbahce as head coach

GDANSK, June 18 : Veteran coach Ismail Kartal has returned to Fenerbahce for a fourth managerial spell, the Turkish Super Lig side said on Thursday.

Fenerbahce said in a statement to Turkey's Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) that they had appointed 65-year-old Kartal on a one-year contract.

Kartal, who spent a decade at Fenerbahce during his playing career, previously coached the club in 2014-15, then on an interim basis in 2021-22 before returning for a full campaign in 2023-24. He was an assistant manager at Fenerbahce the last two times the club won the Super Lig.

Fenerbahce have finished second in the Turkish top-flight in the last five seasons straight, with their Istanbul rivals Galatasaray winning the title four times in a row.