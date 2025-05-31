Kasatkina dodges burnout, says packed tour schedule takes toll on players

PARIS :Daria Kasatkina saw signs of burnout in recent weeks amid a packed tour schedule, and her French Open run into the fourth round has helped her get back on track, she said on Saturday.

The Russian-born 17th seed, who now represents Australia, beat Paula Badosa in straight sets to reach the last 16 in Paris at the French Open.

It was her best result in months after losing in early rounds in each of her last seven tournaments this year.

"I would say I felt little signs of burnout or something like that," Kasatkina told a press conference.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"The last couple of weeks were a bit rough for me. I couldn't find myself on court. I felt a little bit flat, like with emotions and stuff.

"I'm really happy that I got back on track here in Roland Garros. Playing much better, feeling much better on court. I think that's the most important, especially now."

The world number 17 said the busy tour schedule left little time for recovery throughout the year, echoing the views of fellow Australian Alex De Minaur.

The top Australian player this week called for a shorter season and said he felt drained after his second round five-set loss earlier in the week.

The season kicked off with the United Cup mixed team tournament in December, 33 days after the Davis Cup Finals ended in Spain, and the gruelling nature of the circuit has repeatedly come under a harsh spotlight in recent years.

"I agree with Alex, because our schedule is pretty rough. I mean we have a completely packed schedule. There's no spot for anything," Kasatkina said.

"I think everyone can relate that sometimes you don't want to wake up to go to your job. It's normal. We are all humans. This can happen," she added.

"It can happen that the person who is travelling all around the world all the time giving their best, living the life of tennis player, sometimes can feel this feeling that he's tired. That sometimes you are just not super excited to go on court."