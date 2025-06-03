Kasatkina enjoys Australian support after nationality switch

PARIS :A new chapter at the Grand Slams as an Australian player has left Daria Kasatkina feeling the love like never before after the Russian-born world number 17 took the bold decision to switch nationalities earlier this year.

After a spell as a neutral athlete, with Russians and Belarusians banned from competing on tour under their own flags over Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Kasatkina's application for permanent residency was accepted by Australia this year.

The 28-year-old, who has not returned to Russia after coming out as gay and speaking out against the war, has found plenty of new fans at events, and said following Monday's 6-3 7-5 French Open loss to Mirra Andreeva that it was a new experience.

"Honestly, it's been a good result, first of all, but also I felt super good, to step on the court as an Australian player," Kasatkina told reporters.

"To feel the support from the stands ... I heard many times that Aussies were - I don't know if everyone who was screaming, 'Aussie' was from Australia but I felt this support."

"On social media, I'm getting a lot of support from the Australians. They're so happy to welcome me and are happy for me so this is kind of support which I honestly didn't have before," Kasatkina added.

"It feels like it's something new to me, but it feels so nice. There could be better results. Always could be better, but I think it's a good start."

Defeat by the 18-year-old Russian Andreeva ended Kasatkina's bid to become the first Australian woman to reach the quarter-finals at Roland Garros since Ash Barty's title-winning campaign in 2019 but she said she was satisfied with her run.

"It was a very tough match. I had quite a few chances in the second set, also in the first set," she said.

"When you play a top player like Mirra, everything comes into details. There's nothing particular that I can tell you but ... those few important points, we were battling hard.

"That happens. It's a game but, overall, I'm pretty happy about how I spent this week here at Roland Garros."