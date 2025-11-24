'Keep the faith,' McCullum urges fans as England plot Ashes comeback

England coach Brendon McCullum has urged fans to keep faith despite a disastrous start to their Ashes campaign, with hosts Australia clinching an eight-wicket win in Perth on the second day of the first test.

"Bazball", an attacking batting strategy backed by McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, has faced stinging criticism after England batters fared poorly in the shortest Ashes test by overs bowled to deliver a result since 1888.

"Keep the faith. Sometimes we get beaten and it looks pretty ugly, but there are times when having that type of mentality allows us to still believe in our abilities when we step out to play," McCullum told British media.

"There are times we don't get it right, but we have to believe in what we believe in because it gives us the best chance. Just because we are one down in the series doesn't change what we believe in."

The second test takes place in Brisbane from December 4.

"We have to stay calm, stay together, and plot our way back into this series, as we have done before," McCullum added.