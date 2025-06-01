Kennedy becomes first Australian to crack 10 second barrier in 22 years

Lachlan Kennedy became the first Australian sprinter to legally break the 10-second barrier for the 100 metres in more than two decades when he won the sprint event at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi on Saturday.

Kennedy crossed the line in 9.98 seconds to join national record holder Patrick Johnson as the only Australian to have dipped under the 10-second mark and the first to do so in 22 years.

"I was there to win today and bring it home, and I am super stoked to get the win and the time," Kennedy said.

"It's so good. I can finally say I run 9! I haven't wanted to rush it or put the pressure on myself, I take every race as it comes and I knew it would come eventually."

Kennedy had been locked in a battle with teenage rival Gout Gout to become the first Australian to break the 10-second barrier since Johnson set the national record of 9.93 seconds at the Mito International meet in Japan in 2003.

Gout has run a wind-assisted sub-10-second 100 metres but Kennedy is the first of the pair to do so legally, having previously run 10 seconds flat in the heats of the Australian championships in Perth in April.

"I'm getting better with every race," the 21-year-old told Australian Athletics.

"It's an advantage to have a long season at home. I'm not getting tired, so I'm looking forward to seeing what I can achieve later in the year as we get closer to the World Championships."