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Kenya's Sawe becomes first man to run marathon under two hours at London Marathon
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Kenya's Sawe becomes first man to run marathon under two hours at London Marathon

Kenya's Sawe becomes first man to run marathon under two hours at London Marathon

Kenya's Sabastian Sawe crosses the finish line to win the men's elite race at the London Marathon on Apr 26, 2026. (Photo: Reuters/Matthew Childs)

26 Apr 2026 06:49PM (Updated: 26 Apr 2026 07:58PM)
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LONDON: Kenya's Sabastian Sawe became the first man to run a marathon in under two hours when he won the London Marathon with a time of one hour, 59 minutes and 30 seconds on Sunday (Apr 26).

The 31-year-old Sawe, who has never lost a marathon, shattered the world record previously held by the late Kelvin Kiptum, who set a time of 2:00:35 at the Chicago Marathon in October 2023. 

Yomif Kejelcha of Ethiopia stayed on Sawe's heels over much of the 42.195km course before fading down the final stretch to take second in his marathon debut with 1:59.41, while Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda took the bronze in 2:02.28. 

Kiptum died in a car crash in 2024 in Kenya when he was just 24 years old.

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Tigst Assefa of Ethiopia broke her own women 's-only world record en route to victory.

Kenya's Sabastian Sawe and Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa celebrate their victories at the London Marathon on Apr 26, 2026. (Photo: Reuters/Matthew Childs)

The 29-year-old pulled away from Kenyans Hellen Obiri and Joyciline Jepkosgei down the home stretch to cross the finish line in 2:15.41 seconds, beating the record of 2:15.50 she set last year in London.

Obiri was second in 2:15.53, while Jepkosgei took the bronze in 2:15.55.

Switzerland's Marcel Hug and Catherine Debrunner won the men's and women's wheelchair events. Hug won for the sixth consecutive year and eighth overall, while Debrunner outsprinted American Tatyana McFadden to the finish for her third win in a row in London.

Source: Reuters/nh

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London Marathon Kenya
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