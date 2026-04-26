Kenya's Sawe becomes first man to run marathon under two hours at London Marathon

LONDON: Kenya's Sabastian Sawe became the first man to run a marathon in under two hours when he won the London Marathon with a time of one hour, 59 minutes and 30 seconds on Sunday (Apr 26).

The 31-year-old Sawe, who has never lost a marathon, shattered the world record previously held by the late Kelvin Kiptum, who set a time of 2:00:35 at the Chicago Marathon in October 2023.

Yomif Kejelcha of Ethiopia stayed on Sawe's heels over much of the 42.195km course before fading down the final stretch to take second in his marathon debut with 1:59.41, while Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda took the bronze in 2:02.28.

Kiptum died in a car crash in 2024 in Kenya when he was just 24 years old.

Tigst Assefa of Ethiopia broke her own women 's-only world record en route to victory.