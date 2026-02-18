Logo
Kerr to captain Australia in Women's Asian Cup, Fowler returns
Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Chelsea v AS Roma - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - December 10, 2025 Chelsea's Sam Kerr Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Soccer Football - Women's FA Cup - Quarter Final - Manchester City v Aston Villa - Manchester City Academy Stadium, Manchester, Britain - March 9, 2025 Manchester City's Mary Fowler in action Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes
18 Feb 2026 09:06PM
MELBOURNE, Feb 18 : Sam Kerr will lead Australia's bid for a second Women's Asian Cup title with forward Mary Fowler making her long-awaited return to the hosts' squad for the continental showpiece.

Matildas coach Joe Montemurro included Fowler in his 26-woman squad for the March 1-21 tournament despite the Manchester City winger playing only 15 minutes for her club since returning from an ACL injury.

Full back Charli Grant was omitted, though, losing a race to be fit after suffering a knee injury for Tottenham Hotspur.

Montemurro included only one uncapped player in an experienced roster - goalkeeper Jada Whyman.

Australia, the 2010 champions, launch the 12-nation tournament against the Philippines in Perth on March 1 and also play South Korea and Iran in Group A.

Source: Reuters
