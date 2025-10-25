Kerr keen to reclaim Australia captaincy after lengthy layoff

Striker Sam Kerr has set her sights on reclaiming the captain's armband for Australia despite questions being raised about her suitability for the role during an eventful 20-month period on the sidelines with injury.

The Chelsea forward has been recalled to the Matildas squad for Saturday's friendly with Wales in Cardiff as she marks her return to the team having recovered from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

Kerr, who was replaced as captain by Steph Catley in her absence, made headlines in February when she was involved in a court case following an incident two years earlier during a night out in London.

She was found not guilty of racially aggravated harassment of a police officer.

"Of course I still feel really passionate about that, I know I have so much more to give this team in a leadership role," Kerr told Australian media when asked about the captaincy.

"This team here will make football decisions, and I feel football-wise I am one of the best leaders in the team, so I feel really passionate and proud that I've been in that position before and hopefully (it will) continue forward."

Kerr, who became a mother during her injury-enforced absence, admits it will take time to return to her previous level, when she was considered among the world's leading strikers.

Rather than rush back, however, the 32-year-old has targeted Australia's hosting of the Women's Asian Cup in March, when the country will attempt to win the continental title for the first time since 2010.

"I've come back from my injury but there's a year and a half of no football behind me so it's been quite frustrating," Kerr said.

"Fitness wise I'm definitely not 90 minutes fit, I think I've got about 70 minutes in me, that's what I would say.

"I'm moving towards getting 90 minute fit every day, every session is helpful for me. I just need more sessions, more game time.

"I've had a long time out of football, the Asian Cup is the most important thing for me coming up so there's no need to rush it."