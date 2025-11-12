Kerr nets twice on first Chelsea start in nearly two years

Australia striker Sam Kerr scored twice in her first start for Chelsea in 692 days as the London side thrashed St Polten 6-0 in Austria in the Women's Champions League on Tuesday.

Kerr, who returned to action in September after a long spell on the sidelines following an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained in January 2024, had been limited to substitute appearances for Chelsea this season before playing the full 90 minutes against St Polten.

The 32-year-old scored twice in the second half, having missed several early chances and seen a goal ruled out for offside. "I'm just happy to be back out here playing in the Champions League again, with an amazing team. I'm relishing every moment," Kerr told Disney plus.

"It feels good. It felt like I had to work myself into it but yeah, happy to score. Of course, I prefer to play more minutes. When you come on for 20 minutes it's a bit hectic, there's lots of subs and it can be a bit wishy-washy."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Kerr is also expected to lead Australia as they prepare to host the Women's Asian Cup in March. She reclaimed the national team captaincy eight months after being found not guilty of racially abusing a London police officer and has since featured in friendlies against England and Wales.

"Getting some good minutes in the national team was a good set. I'm definitely fit enough, it's just about getting miles in the legs now. I'm ready to go. I feel 100 per cent but I was out for a while, so I have to build myself up," Kerr said.

Kerr is set to feature next in the Women’s Super League when Chelsea face Liverpool on Sunday.