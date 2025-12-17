Khawaja defies the obituaries with half-century in third Ashes test

ADELAIDE, Dec 17 : Usman Khawaja proved reports of his demise as an international cricketer were greatly exaggerated as he scored a defiant half-century on Wednesday to steady Australia on day one of the third Ashes test against England.

Initially overlooked by selectors for the match at Adelaide Oval, a decision that triggered career obituaries in local newspapers, Khawaja was drafted into the line-up before the toss when Steve Smith was forced to withdraw due to vertigo.

Dropped in the slips when on three, Khawaja batted up to the cusp of tea before his 126-ball knock ended on 82 with a slog-sweep caught at deep square leg off the spin of Will Jacks.

Taking Smith's place at number four, Khawaja was pressed into action early when Jake Weatherald and Travis Head, the openers preferred ahead of him, were both caught before the first drinks break.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Recalled paceman Josh Tongue all but had his wicket early on, inducing a thick edge that flew to second slip but a late-reacting Harry Brook put down the regulation chance.

Khawaja held firm as Australia staggered to 94 for four, with Marnus Labuschagne and all-rounder Cameron Green falling in a three-ball burst straight after lunch.

A day before his 39th birthday, Khawaja raised his fifty with a single off Brydon Carse, prodded into the covers, and went on to build a 91-run partnership with wicketkeeper Alex Carey before Jacks struck to end their stand.

Australia were 185 for five when Khawaja walked off to a big ovation on a hot afternoon, and finished the session on 194 for five.