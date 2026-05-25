King Salah signs off with assist in emotional Liverpool swansong

LIVERPOOL, England, May 24 : Mohamed Salah may not have got the goal he wanted to end his nine-year spell at Liverpool, but the Egyptian did manage an assist before making an emotional departure as his side secured a 1-1 Premier League draw at home to Brentford and a fifth-place finish that ensured Champions League football next season.

Included in the starting team despite recently criticising the playing style of coach Arne Slot, Salah looked lively throughout and smacked a free kick off a post in the first half before teeing up Curtis Jones with the outside of his left foot to give the home side the lead in the 58th minute.

In doing so, he recorded his 93rd assist for Liverpool, breaking Steven Gerrard's record of 92.

Salah's replacement 16 minutes later prompted a tidal wave of emotion on Merseyside, his eyes filling with tears as he embraced teammates, the crowd singing his name loudly as he made his way to the sideline for the final time, stopping only to drop to his knees for a brief prayer.

"I think I cried more than in my whole life. I'm not really an emotional guy. We lived our youth here, sharing everything from the beginning to the end. We put this club back where it belongs," Salah told Sky Sports.

There was more emotion in the 83rd minute as left back Andy Robertson, signed in the same transfer window as Salah, also took his leave of Liverpool, and the crowd gave the Scottish defender a loud ovation as he was replaced by Milos Kerkez.

The game over and Champions League football secured, the Liverpool players and staff formed a guard of honour for the departing players, and there were more tears as their titles and achievements in red were read out over the PA system.

Salah stayed on the field long after the final whistle, wringing every bit of emotion out of his last appearance before addressing his departure.

"It's life. I look back and wonder if I would have wanted more than I achieved, (and) not really - we won it all, we see the love from the fans, and this is the most important thing for me," he said.

"I will be far away from here. I will be emotional every time (I visit), I hope the team stays in the position, fighting for everything."