Kiss to coach invitational team against Lions, Kefu leads Pasifika

SYDNEY :Wallabies coach-elect Les Kiss will coach the AUNZ Invitational XV and Toutai Kefu the First Nations & Pasifika XV against the British & Irish Lions in tour matches in July, Rugby Australia said on Monday.

Australia has only four Super Rugby sides after the demise of the Melbourne Rebels last year and the Lions will play the tour matches against the invitational sides in Adelaide and Melbourne as preparation for the test series.

Kiss, who will take over as Wallabies coach from Joe Schmidt in July next year, said it would be a privilege to lead the AUNZ side along with a coaching team including former All Blacks boss Ian Foster for the July 12 clash.

"The British & Irish Lions are one of world sport's most renowned teams and to be able to play them at an iconic Australian venue such as the Adelaide Oval will be an incredible spectacle," he said in a press release.

"I'm looking forward to working with a coach like Ian who has wide-ranging experience at the highest level of the game and linking up with the wider management in due course."

World Cup-winning Wallabies number eight Kefu, who was coach of Tonga until 2023, said it would be a particular honour to lead the inaugural First Nations & Pasifika XV in Melbourne on July 22.

"First Nations and Pasifika people contribute massively to the game all around the world," Kefu said.

"The significance of this game in celebrating those ongoing contributions can't be overstated, especially against a team with the history of the British & Irish Lions."

The first clash between the Lions and Australia will take place in Brisbane on July 19 with the second and third tests in Melbourne and Sydney on the following two Saturdays.