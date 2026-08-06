Kiss makes four changes to Wallabies' starting side, includes uncapped Henry on bench

Aug 6 : New Australia coach Les Kiss has made four changes to the Wallabies' starting 15 and named uncapped centre Isaac Henry on the bench for Saturday's test against Japan in Osaka, his first in charge.

Here are some details:

• Loosehead prop Aidan Ross, who made his Australia debut against Japan in Tokyo last year, will start alongside recalled hooker Josh Nasser in a rejigged front row.

• Lock Miles Amatosero, who made his test debut in last month's win over Italy, replaces Jeremy Williams and partners Josh Canham in the second row.

• Hunter Paisami comes into midfield alongside Joseph Suaalii following injury to Len Ikitau.

• Kiss has persisted with rookie flyhalf Declan Meredith in the number 10 shirt, leaving Ben Donaldson on the bench. Meredith partners with scrumhalf Ryan Lonergan, while Tate McDermott will be the finishing scrumhalf.

• Loose forward Charlie Cale gets a spot on the bench and is in line to play his first test since 2024.

Squad:

15-Tom Wright, 14-Max Jorgensen, 13-Joseph Suaalii, 12-Hunter Paisami, 11-Harry Potter, 10-Declan Meredith, 9-Ryan Lonergan, 8-Harry Wilson (captain), 7-Fraser McReight, 6-Rob Valetini, 5-Miles Amatosero, 4-Josh Canham, 3-Allan Alaalatoa, 2-Josh Nasser, 1-Aidan Ross.

Replacements: 16-Billy Pollard, 17-Angus Bell, 18-Taniela Tupou, 19-Jeremy Williams, 20-Charlie Cale, 21-Tate McDermott, 22-Ben Donaldson, 23-Isaac Henry