Kleyn ruled out of Springboks squad to face Italy due to injury
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - South Africa Training - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - September 22, 2023 South Africa's Jean Kleyn during training REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

29 Jun 2025 08:37PM
CAPE TOWN :South Africa lock Jean Kleyn has left the Springboks squad preparing for Saturday’s test with Italy in Pretoria following an unspecified injury picked up in the 54-7 win over the Barbarians, officials have confirmed.

The 31-year-old will return to his Irish club Munster to undergo rehabilitation, suggesting the injury is a serious one.

"We feel for Jean, but injuries are part of the game, and we are fortunate to have good depth at lock within the squad so there is no need for us to replace him at this stage," Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus said.

Kleyn partnered Lood de Jager in the second row in Saturday's win over the Barbarians in Cape Town, with the latter playing his first game for the side in two years following shoulder issues.

South Africa have two tests against Italy in July and a further fixture with Georgia before they start their Rugby Championship title defence in August.

Source: Reuters
