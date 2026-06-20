Koeman vows to make better substitutions against Sweden

HOUSTON, June 19 : Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman pledged to better manage his bench when his team take on Sweden in a Group F World Cup match on Saturday, saying his substitutions in the opening fixture failed to generate the impact he had sought.

The Netherlands are looking to put their World Cup campaign back on track following a disappointing opening draw against Japan in a match that raised questions after Koeman reverted to a defensive set-up before his side conceded in ​the 89th minute.

Koeman took full responsibility and said he had wanted his players to press higher up the pitch - something they failed to do in the 2-2 draw.

"First of all, the impact or influence of the substitutions was not positive and I am accountable for that of course," Koeman told reporters on Friday. "I accept criticism towards me. It's not an issue.

"I took my decision because I spoke with my staff. I also made clear what I did want to change. We should have pressed more, high on the pitch, and we were not able to do that. We want to convey this message to the players."

The Dutch face a Swedish side led by attacking duo Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak, who each scored in a 5-1 dismantling of Tunisia and created a host of other chances throughout the match.

Koeman said the pair have had an outstanding tournament so far but cautioned that the Dutch defenders will need to pay attention to other threats in the Sweden side.

"They are pacy, they are strong and they are able to find the net," Koeman said. "So we will focus on them, we'll pay attention to them. But we have to focus on the entire Swedish team. They performed well on the pitch."

The Netherlands will have to do without Quinten Timber, who was ruled out with a concussion after a collision with a teammate, while influential midfielder Frenkie de Jong is dealing with a stomach injury.

Koeman also said he is looking to count on Netherlands' all-time top goal-scorer Memphis Depay, who has dealt with recent thigh trouble and failed to make much of an impact against Japan after coming off the bench.

"He's a player who can have added value for us," Koeman said. "He always has been an added value. So when we need him, he will be on the pitch."