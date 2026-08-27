Koepka joins TGL's expansion Motor City Golf Club

Aug 26 : Five-time major champion and former world number one Brooks Koepka was named on Wednesday as the first player to join TGL expansion team Motor City Golf Club.

• Will tee it up in 2027 for Motor City's debut season in the tech-infused indoor golf league

• Koepka returned to the PGA Tour in January after leaving LIV Golf last December

• Missed the PGA Tour playoffs this year, finishing 94th in season-long standings

• More players will be added to Motor City's roster in the coming months

• Motor City are one of seven TGL teams for the 2027 season