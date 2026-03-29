Kohli's one-format focus fuels strong IPL start

BENGALURU, March 29 : Virat Kohli's decision to scale back his international commitments has not dampened his appetite for runs, with the former India captain guiding Royal Challengers Bengaluru to victory with an unbeaten 69 in the Indian Premier League opener.

The 37-year-old retired from Twenty20 Internationals after India's 2024 World Cup triumph and brought the curtain down on his 123-test career last year, leaving one-day internationals as his sole format.

He featured in 13 ODIs last year, scoring 651 runs, and returned to the IPL after last playing for India in January.

Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar told reporters after their six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday that it was a pleasure to watch Kohli at the crease.

"Virat Kohli is our number one chase master," he said.

"I always enjoy watching his batting from the dugout - the way he plays, the shots he picks, and how he reads situations.

"I feel he's at his peak right now. From what I've seen in the nets, the energy and eagerness to perform and dominate are still the same."

Kohli, who struck the winning runs as fans chanted his name at a packed stadium, said playing in a single format had helped him stay mentally fresh.

"The kind of scheduling that we've had over the last 15 years and the amount of cricket I've played, for me there was always a risk of getting burned out rather than being undercooked. So these breaks helped me immensely," he added.

The win carried deeper resonance after last year's maiden IPL title celebrations were overshadowed by a stampede outside the stadium that claimed 11 lives.

Bengaluru paid tribute by leaving 11 seats vacant, players wearing number 11 on their backs during the warm-up and black armbands throughout the match, before observing a minute's silence ahead of the contest.

"They were like family members because everyone was supporting RCB for years. We miss them," Patidar added.