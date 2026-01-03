Kolkata release Bangladesh's Mustafizur on BCCI's instruction

Jan 3 : Kolkata ‌Knight Riders have released fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh after being told to do so by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Indian Premier League (IPL) team said on Saturday amid growing tensions between the countries.

Last month, hundreds protested near Bangladesh's High Commission in New Delhi after Hindu factory worker Dipu Chandra Das was beaten and set on ‌fire in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district by a crowd that ‌accused him of making derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad.

A total of 12 people were arrested in connection with his death.

The incident worsened relations between India and its neighbour, with ties already strained after Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to New Delhi following protests against her in 2024.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"Due to recent developments going on all ‍across, the BCCI has instructed the franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to release one of their players, Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh, from their squad," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told Indian news agency ANI.

"They can ask for a replacement if needed. And upon request, BCCI will ​allow a replacement player."

Mustafizur, 30, ‌has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in previous seasons of the IPL, taking 65 wickets ​in 60 matches.

He was signed by Kolkata in last month's auction for a fee of ⁠92 million Indian rupees ($1.02 million), making ‌him the most expensive player from Bangladesh in IPL history.

Later on Saturday, Kolkata ​confirmed Mustafizur had been released.

"BCCI will allow Kolkata Knight Riders a replacement player in line with IPL regulations, and further details will be ‍communicated in due course," the team added in a statement.

Reuters has approached Mustafizur for comment.

The ⁠19th edition of the IPL begins on March 26, after India and Sri Lanka co-host ​the Twenty20 World Cup starting ‌in February.

($1 = 89.9940 Indian rupees)