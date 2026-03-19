Kolo Muani called up for France ahead of Brazil and Colombia friendlies

PARIS, March 19 : Randal Kolo Muani was handed another opportunity to stake his claim for a World Cup place after Didier Deschamps named the forward in an expanded 27-man France squad for this month’s friendlies against Brazil and Colombia.

With Bradley Barcola ruled out by an ankle injury, Deschamps turned to Kolo Muani and Maghnes Akliouche in attack for what will be his final selection before the World Cup, which runs from June 11 to July 19.

Deschamps said he would name his squad for the World Cup on May 13.

Kolo Muani arrives on the back of a timely goal for Tottenham Hotspur in Wednesday’s 3-2 Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid and is one of nine forwards included in a squad that exceeds FIFA’s 26-player limit for the World Cup.

Deschamps has opted to cast his net wide, keeping competition open in the final weeks before the tournament.

Marcus Thuram, despite scoring only once in the past two months, also retains his place, while Akliouche — a regular call-up since September — continues to feature as Deschamps assesses his attacking options.

Another notable inclusion is goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier.

The Paris St Germain shot-stopper has recently lost his starting role to Matvei Safonov at club level but has been preferred over Robin Risser of Lens and Jean Butez of Como for the U.S. tour.

France will face Brazil in Boston on March 26 before taking on Colombia in Washington on March 29.