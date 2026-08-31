Logo
Logo

Sport

Kostyuk cruises past Hunter into US Open second round
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Kostyuk cruises past Hunter into US Open second round

Kostyuk cruises past Hunter into US Open second round
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - August 30, 2026 Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk in action during her first round match against Australia's Storm Hunter. IMAGN IMAGES via REUTERS/Geoff Burke
Kostyuk cruises past Hunter into US Open second round
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - August 30, 2026 Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk in action during her first round match against Australia's Storm Hunter. IMAGN IMAGES via REUTERS/Geoff Burke
31 Aug 2026 03:48AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK, Aug 30 : Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk launched her latest bid for a maiden Grand Slam title by breezing past Australian qualifier Storm Hunter with a 6-4 6-1 victory in the first round of the U.S. Open on Sunday.

After stumbling at this year's Australian Open, Kostyuk has been in sublime form at the Grand Slams, making the semi-finals of the French Open and Wimbledon to arrive at Flushing Meadows as a genuine contender in the women's draw.

The 11th seed got down to business quickly once the match began and powered to a 4-1 lead before overcoming a wobble to close out the first set when Hunter produced a double fault on set point.

Kostyuk tightened her grip on the clash in the second set, breaking early and never allowing Hunter a route back into the match as she wrapped up victory in 67 minutes.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"I'm very happy to be back to this amazing place," Kostyuk said on court.

"It's not easy to play a qualifier, they've played a whole tournament (already). I'm very happy with my performance today. I try to keep myself grounded. There's still a long way to go, I'm enjoying my tennis."

The 24-year-old faces 2017 champion Sloane Stephens or Clara Tauson next.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement