Kvaratskhelia late show as PSG crush Chelsea 5-2

PARIS, March 11 : Holders Paris St Germain carved out a clear advantage in their Champions League last-16 tie against Chelsea as substitute Khvicha Kvaratskhelia inspired them to an exhilarating 5-2 first-leg victory at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

Luis Enrique’s side twice went ahead through Bradley Barcola and Ousmane Dembele but were pegged back each time by Malo Gusto and Enzo Fernandez, before Vitinha and Kvaratskhelia, with a double, netted three late goals to put the hosts in control of the tie.

Although the French champions showed defensive frailties eight months after being dismantled by Chelsea in the Club World Cup final, they produced flashes of the incisive, high-octane football that carried them to their first European Cup triumph last season.

The second leg is at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

"I'm happy that I can help, happy that we won against Chelsea because they are a good team," Kvaratskhelia said.

"We are still PSG. We showed everybody that we are capable of everything."

Chelsea coach Liam Rosenior rued the concession of the fifth goal.

"I was really happy with our performance but the last 15-20 minutes were crazy. The scoreline is painful because we were in the tie for 75 minutes. At the Champions League level it's fine margins, the fifth goal is the most painful," he told a press conference.

Luis Enrique was happy with his team's resilience.

"Despite conceding twice after taking the lead, we continued to go for the win against a team who were very strong physically and technically and we’ll get more of the same in London," he said.

"We are a resilient team. Resilience is a word that defines us, and our supporters."

PSG began in dominant fashion, pressing high and monopolising possession in a display reminiscent of their best form last season.

EARLY BREAKTHROUGH

The breakthrough came in the 10th minute when Joao Neves headed a cross into the path of Barcola, who controlled the ball with his chest before unleashing a powerful half-volley that flew in under the crossbar for his first Champions League goal of the season.

PSG continued to threaten and five minutes later Dembele's fierce effort was deflected onto the right-hand post by goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen.

Chelsea gradually found their footing as PSG’s back line began to lose shape. Exploiting space on the right flank, Fernandez delivered a long cross to Gusto, and the French defender drove his shot past Matvei Safonov to level in the 28th minute.

PSG restored their lead five minutes before the break when Dembele surged forward and raced into the box with defenders scrambling.

Still with plenty to do, he twisted Marc Cucurella one way and Wesley Fofana the other, before drilling a composed finish into the far corner.

The home side remained fragile at the back and were punished when Pedro Neto dispossessed Desire Doue and set up Fernandez for an easy finish 12 minutes into the second half.

Doue was replaced by Kvaratskhelia and the momentum swung decisively as the Georgian showed his class.

In the 74th minute, Jorgensen’s poor pass was intercepted by Barcola, who fed Kvaratskhelia, and the forward set up Vitinha for an exquisite lob to restore the advantage.

Kvaratskhelia cut past Gusto and sent a powerful curling strike into the net in the 86th minute and the Georgian struck again with a simple tap-in from Achraf Hakimi’s pass four minutes into added time.