Kvitova loses on day one of new Queen's Club WTA event

LONDON :Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia came from a set down to beat former Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova and reach the second round of the new WTA 500 event at Queen's Club on Monday.

After a 52-year gap since the last top-tier women's event was held at the London grasscourt club, it was fitting that twice Wimbledon winner Kvitova opened proceedings on a court named after former British Wimbledon champion Andy Murray.

After an impressive start on the pristine centre court lawn in front of a sizeable crowd, however, the Czech was unable to hold off her younger opponent who prevailed 2-6 6-4 6-4.

Kvitova, who won her titles at the All England Club in 2011 and 2014, made her comeback from a 17-month maternity break in February and gained entry to the tournament via a protected ranking.

After holding serve in a marathon fifth game, the 35-year-old surged on to win the opening set and looked on course for only her second victory since returning.

The rust was apparent though as world number 23 Haddad Maia worked her way back into the match and claimed the win.

After levelling the match she got an early break in the deciding set and that proved decisive as she sealed a clash against American third seed Emma Navarro.

"For sure (Petra) is won of the best players on this surface and it's a privilege to be here," Haddad Maia said.

German qualifier Tatjana Maria also made it through as she beat former U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez 7-6 6-2.