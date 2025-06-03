Kyrgios withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury setback

Nick Kyrgios will miss Wimbledon and the entire grasscourt season due to a minor setback in his recovery from injury, the Australian said on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old has struggled with a litany of foot, knee and wrist injuries since his runner-up finish at Wimbledon in 2022 and has played only four singles matches this year.

He recorded his first singles win since 2022 at the Miami Open in March but pulled out of the French Open with a knee issue.

"I've hit a small setback in my recovery and unfortunately won't make it back for grass season this year," Kyrgios posted on social media.

"I know how much you've all been looking forward to seeing me out there, and I'm genuinely sorry to disappoint. This is just a bump in the road though, and I'm already working hard to get back stronger than ever."

Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam of the year, starts on June 30.