LA28 Olympic ticket sales top 6 million; next public sale set for 2027

LOS ANGELES, Aug 21 : Ticket sales for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, which have been dubbed the "biggest sporting event in history," have topped 6 million, organizers said on Friday, with the next public sale planned for 2027.

LA28 said most available tickets from its first two sales rounds have been sold for the Games, which will have a record 353 medal events, up from 329 at the Paris Games.

The next release will use a first-come, first-served system and include additional inventory across all sports, subject to availability.

There will be no more public ticket draws in 2026. LA28 has not set a date for the 2027 sale.

Purchase limits used in the initial rounds will be lifted, allowing fans to buy tickets whether or not they took part in earlier sales. Buyers will need an LA28 ID but will not have to register for a draw.

Flag football and squash will make their Olympic debut while baseball and softball, cricket and lacrosse all return after absences at the Games, which are set to begin is less than two years' time.

Los Angeles was awarded the Games back in 2017 and has used the unusually long runway to sell tickets and secure sponsorship earlier than in a typical Games.

The 2027 sales phase will also include the first Paralympic ticket release and the launch of an official resale program. LA28 said only its own secondary marketplace, AXS, Eventim and designated verified resale platforms will be authorized resale channels.

"The demand we've seen across both drops is a powerful signal that the world is energized for LA28," LA28 Chairperson and President Casey Wasserman said in a statement.

Los Angeles will host the Olympics for a third time in 2028, after staging the Games in 1932 and 1984. It will also host the Paralympic Games for the first time.