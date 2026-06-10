LA28 to open second ticket sale after selling 4 million in first release

LOS ANGELES, June 10 : Organizers of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics said on Wednesday they will open a second public ticket sale from August 10-20 after selling more than 4 million tickets in an initial release.

LA28 said residents of the Los Angeles and Oklahoma City areas bought nearly 75 per cent of tickets sold in the first drop, including about 500,000 tickets priced at $28 and 95 per cent of available tickets under $100.

The second sale will include tickets across all Olympic sports and price points, subject to availability. Fans must register by July 22 for the LA28 ticket draw, which assigns purchase time slots at random. Those selected for the August sale will be notified on August 6-7, organizers said.

LA28 will also hold a Visa cardholder presale from July 29-31, with selected fans to be notified on July 27. Fans chosen for the Visa presale will not be eligible for a time slot in the second public drop.

Each buyer may purchase up to 12 Olympic event tickets, plus up to 12 additional soccer tournament tickets. A four-ticket limit applies to ceremonies and counts toward the 12-ticket Olympic maximum.

LA28 said tickets from the first release were claimed by fans in 85 countries, all 50 U.S. states and U.S. territories.

The 2028 Games will mark the third time Los Angeles has hosted the Olympics, having also done so in 1932 and 1984.