Lacklustre Arsenal held to dour 0-0 draw by Liverpool

LONDON, Jan 8 : ‌Arsenal missed the chance to go eight points clear at the top of the Premier League in a turgid 0-0 draw with champions Liverpool at a rain-drenched Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

Mikel Arteta's side had won seven successive home league games and were expected to take advantage of their title rivals dropping points the previous night against an injury-hit Liverpool who started without a recognised striker.

Liverpool looked in danger of being overrun early on but grew in stature and came closest to breaking the deadlock when Conor Bradley struck the crossbar in the first half.

Arsenal sent on a host of attacking substitutes after the break but too little effect as a cagey game petered out.

The draw put Arsenal ‌six points clear of Manchester City and Aston Villa while Liverpool remain fourth, 14 points adrift despite ‌a nine-game unbeaten league run.

Arsenal failed to exert any pressure on Liverpool in a forgettable second half and did not earn a corner until deep in stoppage time but even their famed set-pieces proved harmless.

There were glum faces among the Arsenal players at fulltime and in the stands, although with 17 games remaining the London club are favourites to claim a first English title since 2004.

"The second half was a real struggle," Arteta said. "These games need a magic moment but it didn't happen. But if you can't win it then don't lose it.

"We have had a very demanding schedule with six games over the Christmas period and ‍we have come out of that in a really strong position."

Liverpool were worth their point but suffered more injury woe late on when Bradley left the field on a stretcher - the incident causing an ugly melee after Gabriel Martinelli tried to push the stricken player off the pitch and was booked.

"I understand you want to win, we want to win as well, but I think the health of a player is much more important than something else," Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai said.

STAGE SET

With ​City held to a third successive draw on Wednesday and ‌Aston Villa also dropping points, the stage looked set for Arsenal to take a stranglehold on the title race.

They dominated possession in the opening stages with Liverpool camped in their own half but only had one effort by the lively Bukayo Saka to show for ​their early authority.

Liverpool, without injured leading scorer Hugo Ekitike, Alexander Isak and Mohamed Salah, had the first big chance though thanks to a mix-up between William Saliba and Arsenal ⁠goalkeeper David Raya.

Saliba's over-hit back pass forced Raya into a hurried ‌clearance and the ball fell to Bradley who spotted Raya off his line but his chip bounced back off the crossbar before Cody Gakpo's follow-up was ​blocked.

With Arsenal becalmed, Liverpool began to control the tempo although the hosts did occasionally threaten.

Leandro Trossard had one effort deflected wide for Arsenal from a counter-attack with Liverpool furious that the game had continued with Jeremie Frimpong down injured at the other end.

The pattern ‍continued in the second half with Arsenal passive and it was no surprise when manager Arteta sent on Brazilian duo Gabriel Jesus and Martinelli for the disappointing ⁠Viktor Gyokeres and Trossard.

That having made no difference to Arsenal's attacking threat, Arteta rolled the dice again by unleashing Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke from the bench with 10 minutes left.

Madueke ​flashed a pass across the face of goal ‌but Arsenal's four-pronged attack could make no impact as they failed to score in the league for the first time since ‍a ​1-0 loss at Liverpool in August.