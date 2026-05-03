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Lakshmi Mittal, Poonawalla-led group to buy IPL franchise for $1.65 billion
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Lakshmi Mittal, Poonawalla-led group to buy IPL franchise for $1.65 billion

Lakshmi Mittal, Poonawalla-led group to buy IPL franchise for $1.65 billion

FILE PHOTO: Lakshmi Mittal, CEO of ArcelorMittal, is seen during the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File photo

03 May 2026 09:47PM
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NEW DELHI, May 3 : A consortium led by steel billionaire Lakshmi Mittal and vaccine tycoon Adar Poonawalla has agreed to acquire Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals in a deal valuing the team at $1.65 billion, a statement said.

Mittal will hold about 75 per cent of the franchise along with his family, while Poonawalla is set to own around 18 per cent, the statement issued by the consortium said. Existing investors, including Manoj Badale, will retain about a 7 per cent stake. 

The deal includes the Rajasthan Royals' men's IPL team as well as its sister franchises Paarl Royals in South Africa's SA20 competition and Barbados Royals in the Caribbean Premier League.

Completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approval, including from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the antitrust watchdog and the IPL Governing Council, and is expected in the third quarter of 2026.

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Mittal, his son Aditya, and daughter Vanisha Mittal-Bhatia, Poonawalla and Badale will join the Rajasthan Royals' board following completion. 

Badale will continue to support the franchise in an ongoing role.

Source: Reuters
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