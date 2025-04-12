Langer walks away from final Masters with no regrets

AUGUSTA, Georgia :Twice champion Bernhard Langer admitted that his stellar form this week did make him consider if he made the right decision to end his Masters career but walked away on Friday comfortable with his choice after missing the cut.

The 67-year-old German, making his 41st and final Masters start, reached the par-four 18th needing nothing worse than a par to play the weekend but was unable to get up-and-down after his approach shot missed the green.

Langer's par attempt at the final hole just missed the edge of the cup, a costly bogey that ultimately left him one agonizing shot outside the cut.

"There were times last couple days when I thought, you know, did you make the right decision here, or should you have waited another year or two with your last Masters? Because I was, you know, playing quite well and very smart," said Langer, whose youngest son was his caddie this week.

"But I think looking back, it is still the right decision ... it's just the golf course is too long for me."

After tapping in for a closing bogey, a smiling Langer removed his visor before sharing an embrace with his many family members in attendance while soaking in the last of the many standing ovations he received this week.

Langer made his Masters debut in 1982 as Germany's first participant in the tournament and his triumphs in 1985 and 1993 are what he calls the two most important wins of a career which earned him a spot in the World Golf Hall of Fame.

The seemingly ageless Langer's original idea was to play his final Masters last year but that plan was dashed after he suffered a torn Achilles tendon.

Langer won his first Green Jacket in 1985 when he rallied from a four-stroke deficit in the final round and birdied four of the last seven holes to beat Curtis Strange, Seve Ballesteros and Raymond Floyd by two shots.

He triumphed at Augusta National eight years later when he made a decisive eagle on the 13th and cruised to a four-stroke victory over Chip Beck.

Augusta National has been the site of many fond memories for Langer and while he is content with his decision to move on he was quick to express what he would miss most about playing the famed layout.

"Just competing and walking down the fairways and being out there, facing the challenges that this course represents," said Langer. "I mean, this is the best manicured golf course we play year in and out. I just love being here and facing the decisions you face."