Last-gasp penalty sends Atalanta past Dortmund and into last 16
26 Feb 2026 03:58AM
BERGAMO, Italy, Feb 25 : Atalanta needed a stoppage-time penalty from Lazar Samardzic to beat Borussia Dortmund 4-1 on Wednesday and advance to the Champions League's last-16 with a 4-3 aggregate win.

Dortmund's Ramy Bensebaini was sent off after his studs caught the head of an Atalanta player in the penalty area and Samardzic converted the spot kick to send the Italians through. Atalanta will now face either Arsenal or Bayern Munich in the round of 16 with the draw on Friday.

The hosts scored at the start and then end of the first half with goals from Gianluca Scamacca and Davide Zappacosta and took control of the tie with Mario Pasalic's header early in the second half. 

But Dortmund cut the deficit with substitute Karim Adeyemi's curled shot in the 75th minute to level the tie once more before Atalanta's last-gasp winner. 

Source: Reuters
